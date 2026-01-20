Previous
Next
Christmas Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3128

Christmas Rose

The flowers are a delight, even when soaking wet
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What joy in this wet weather! so pure and white ! fav
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact