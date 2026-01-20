Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3128
Christmas Rose
The flowers are a delight, even when soaking wet
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3129
photos
30
followers
36
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st January 2026 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hellebore
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What joy in this wet weather! so pure and white ! fav
January 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close