Photo 3133
Camellia
We are staying In Cornwall for a few days. This is growing in the garden where we are staying. It is so much milder here than at home resulting in the plants being much further on
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
camellia
