Previous
Next
Camellia by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3133

Camellia

We are staying In Cornwall for a few days. This is growing in the garden where we are staying. It is so much milder here than at home resulting in the plants being much further on
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact