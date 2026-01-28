Sign up
Photo 3133
St Mawes
At the south Cornwall coast today, and the sun is shining for a change
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3133
photos
30
followers
35
following
858% complete
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th January 2026 2:09pm
Tags
st mawes
