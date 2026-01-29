Previous
Next
Holiday Stay by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3137

Holiday Stay

We headed home today after a few days staying here
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact