Throwley Old Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3142

Throwley Old Hall

Although only a few miles from my home I had never been here before. It was once a Medieval manor house, but now stands in ruins. It was very cold and muddy today so I didn't explore further...another time perhaps.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
February 4th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
February 4th, 2026  
