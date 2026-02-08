Sign up
Photo 3147
Snowdrops in my Garden
These are special as I bought the bulbs a few years ago from Walsingham Abbey in Norfolk
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th February 2026 3:03pm
Tags
snowdrops
