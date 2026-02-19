Previous
Next
Time for a Clean Up by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3158

Time for a Clean Up

My husband cleaning the slabs...they had become rather slippery
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing how the grime of winter collects - You will be all ready for Spring now !
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact