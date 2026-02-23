Previous
Front Lawn by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3162

Front Lawn

This is my neighbour's front lawn. A carpet of snowdrops and crocuses.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
