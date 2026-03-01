Previous
An Unusual Visitor by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3168

An Unusual Visitor

Not a great photo as it was taken from inside the house. I have never seen a pheasant in the garden before so was quite surprised to see this little chap wandering around...thank goodness the cats were in and asleep
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact