Bumble Bee by 365projectmaxine
Bumble Bee

So very nice to see and hear bees in the garden again
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful and covered in pollen - fav
March 7th, 2026  
