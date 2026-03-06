Previous
Bamford Edge
Bamford Edge

A ridge of gritstone rock sticking out above the Hope Valley. It is an extremely popular with walkers and rock climbers. If you look carefully you can just make out tiny figures on the top. I have been up there and the views are magnificent
6th March 2026

Maxine Lathbury

