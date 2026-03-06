Sign up
Photo 3173
Bamford Edge
A ridge of gritstone rock sticking out above the Hope Valley. It is an extremely popular with walkers and rock climbers. If you look carefully you can just make out tiny figures on the top. I have been up there and the views are magnificent
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3174
photos
30
followers
35
following
869% complete
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
Views
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
4th March 2026 12:57pm
ridge
