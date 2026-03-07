Previous
Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3174

Bee

I was going to tidy up the old hellebore flowers thinking that they were spent, clearly this bee begged to differ
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
