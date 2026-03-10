Previous
Snake's Head Fritillary by 365projectmaxine
Snake's Head Fritillary

This is definitely one of my favourite Spring flowers...well named too as it does resemble a snake's head
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
