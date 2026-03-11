Previous
Peach Blossom by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3178

Peach Blossom

The peach tree is approximately 140 years old. It is fan trained and covers the entire wall of the south facing peach house. I make a point of going to look at it every year.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
