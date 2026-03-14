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Visiting Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3181

Visiting Bee

This photo made me smile as the bee looks quite comical, small and fat with its legs all akimbo
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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