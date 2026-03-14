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Photo 3181
Visiting Bee
This photo made me smile as the bee looks quite comical, small and fat with its legs all akimbo
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Maxine Lathbury
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@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th March 2026 2:51pm
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bee
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fritillary
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