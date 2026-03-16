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Birthday Present by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3183

Birthday Present

A beautiful camellia from my husband
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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