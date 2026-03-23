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Flowering Currant by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3190

Flowering Currant

This is a cutting from a cutting from a cutting...and so on. It is especially pleasing to me as the original bush once grew in my parental home.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - the bees will love it !
March 25th, 2026  
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