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Chatsworth House by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3192

Chatsworth House

We had almost every type of weather today...rain, sleet, hail, snow, and as you can see sun also. There was also a very cold wind blowing.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

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@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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