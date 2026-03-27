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Rest-a-While by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3194

Rest-a-While

We were out of eggs, so walked up the road to the farm, which is in the valley at the bottom of a very steep hill. The bench is well placed.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Beverley ace
Gorgeous scenery
March 31st, 2026  
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