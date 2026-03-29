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Photo 3196
Unfurling Leaves
My maple tree will soon be fully in leaf. I love this time of the year as it is magic to go out into the garden each day to see what something new emerging
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th March 2026 6:04pm
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leaves
Beverley
ace
I agree…. Very beautiful
March 31st, 2026
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