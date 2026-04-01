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St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3199

St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne

The church has roots stretching back to before the Normans arrived in 1066. It was officially consecrated in 1241. The church yard looked incredible with thousands and thousands of daffodils amongst the old gravestones
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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