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Lathyrus Vernus by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3201

Lathyrus Vernus

...or spring sweet peas. Great in the garden at this time of the year as they form such a colourful clump
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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