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Bearded Irises by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3210

Bearded Irises

Sadly these beauties are not in my garden. I think that the intense colour of the flowers is stunning
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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