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Bluebells by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3212

Bluebells

A different wood today, but the same gorgeous bluebells
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 14th, 2026  
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