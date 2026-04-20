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Buxton Opera House by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3217

Buxton Opera House

An evening watching my friend's daughter dance ballet, tap, and contemporary styles. This was the view looking up from my seat in the stalls
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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