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Senetti by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3218

Senetti

Senetti are cool season plants, so perfect to brighten up the steps in my garden
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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