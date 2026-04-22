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Photo 3220
Bellis Daisy
They put me in mind of fireworks in the sky
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2026 12:37pm
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daisy
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