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Passing By by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3277

Passing By

I had to peep over the wall to take a good look at this garden...so beautiful
18th June 2026 18th Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Heather ace
Indeed, Maxine! A beautiful garden and a beautiful capture! I love those frilly yellow roses in the foreground! Fav
June 27th, 2026  
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