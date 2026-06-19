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African Daisies by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3278

African Daisies

Osteospermum and lobelia in my garden
19th June 2026 19th Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Heather ace
Pretty reds and lovely with blues in the background, too! Fav
June 27th, 2026  
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