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Photo 3279
The Front
I have left my front garden for wild and informal plants to thrive...here are some daisies
20th June 2026
20th Jun 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2026 9:57am
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daisy
Heather
ace
Very cheery looking, Maxine! You may see some lovely surprises popping up in your front garden. Fav
June 27th, 2026
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