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Alnwick Castle with Percy Lion by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3280

Alnwick Castle with Percy Lion

...taken from the Lion Bridge over the Aln. The lion is the symbol of the Percy family. It has an unusually straight horizontal tail, and is said to point towards Scotland.
22nd June 2026 22nd Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
A super capture of the castle in the distance and under the grey sky and of the lion in the foreground! Interesting info about its tail! Fav
June 27th, 2026  
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