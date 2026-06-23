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Photo 3281
Holy Island
A classic view of Lindisfarne Castle with boat shed in the foreground. The sheds are made from old upturned fishing boats that were reused as storage sheds when no longer seaworthy
23rd June 2026
23rd Jun 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2026 2:47pm
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castle
Heather
ace
I was fascinated by the structure in the foreground, and then I read your description, Maxine! How cool! And a great shot of the castle! Fav
June 27th, 2026
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