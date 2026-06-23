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Holy Island by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3281

Holy Island

A classic view of Lindisfarne Castle with boat shed in the foreground. The sheds are made from old upturned fishing boats that were reused as storage sheds when no longer seaworthy
23rd June 2026 23rd Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
I was fascinated by the structure in the foreground, and then I read your description, Maxine! How cool! And a great shot of the castle! Fav
June 27th, 2026  
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