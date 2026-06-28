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Oasis of Calm by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3287

Oasis of Calm

We escaped the hurly burly of the city to rest in this pretty little garden at The Treasurer's House in York. The house is owned by the National Trust now, but use of the garden is free for everyone
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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