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Explosion of Orange by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3288

Explosion of Orange

I tend to associate these bright colours with late summer, but clearly this is not the case
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely fv!
July 3rd, 2026  
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