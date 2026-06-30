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Welcome Visitor by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3289

Welcome Visitor

A small tortoiseshell butterfly, I think
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
July 3rd, 2026  
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