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Previous
Photo 3289
Welcome Visitor
A small tortoiseshell butterfly, I think
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th June 2026 11:20am
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butterfly
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
July 3rd, 2026
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