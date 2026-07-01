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Photo 3290
Rose
Such a lovely rose
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3294
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Photo Details
Views
1
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th June 2026 11:23am
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rose
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delicate beauty ! fav
July 5th, 2026
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