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Gaillardia Arizona Sun by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3292

Gaillardia Arizona Sun

How could you not be cheerful with these in the garden?
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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