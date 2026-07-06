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Daisies by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3295

Daisies

A happy accident really, in as much as the daisies look rather dramatic reaching up to the sky
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
Lovely in b/w! I love the arch of their stems! Fav
July 9th, 2026  
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