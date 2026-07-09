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Emma Bridgewater Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3298

Emma Bridgewater Rose

This is the latest addition to my rose 'garden'. I spotted it growing in a garden whilst on holiday in Northumberland recently, and simply had to bring one home...it smells lovely too
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Beverley ace
such stunning beautiful healthy rose... gorgeous colours
July 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
July 10th, 2026  
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