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Previous
Photo 3299
Cosmos
They looked so pretty backlit by the sun
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th July 2026 6:08pm
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cosmos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav, such a beautiful bacl lit capture of these delicate cosmos flowers - such a delicate tones and colour !
July 10th, 2026
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