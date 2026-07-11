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Photo 3300
Chatsworth House, Derbyshire
Looking across the parkland and river towards the house
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Maxine Lathbury
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@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th July 2026 10:56am
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