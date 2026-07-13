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Arch of Purple by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3302

Arch of Purple

I was a little worried that I had pruned this clematis too harshly, but thankfully it seems to have thrived
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Heather ace
Wow! It's full of blooms! What a great arching display! Fav
July 18th, 2026  
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