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Bee Resting by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3304

Bee Resting

At first I thought that the bee was deceased as it was so still...thankfully not, as it flew away
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
A super close-up of the bee, Maxine! A lovely flower shot, too, with the jagged white petals and the yellow centre! Fav
July 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful photo...
July 18th, 2026  
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