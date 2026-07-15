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Photo 3304
Bee Resting
At first I thought that the bee was deceased as it was so still...thankfully not, as it flew away
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 11:19am
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bee
Heather
ace
A super close-up of the bee, Maxine! A lovely flower shot, too, with the jagged white petals and the yellow centre! Fav
July 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful photo...
July 18th, 2026
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