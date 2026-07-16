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Photo 3305
Canada Geese
A little walk along the Cromford Canal this afternoon. Canada Geese were introduced into the UK by King Charles II as ornamental birds in St James's Park, and they have thrived.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 2:06pm
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geese
Heather
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A nice shot of them swimming along in line formation, with maybe one in the lead :-) Interesting background info too, Maxine. I have wondered how Canada Geese ended up in the UK. Fav
July 18th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful to see... a lovely gentle walk.
July 18th, 2026
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