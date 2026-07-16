Previous
Canada Geese by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3305

Canada Geese

A little walk along the Cromford Canal this afternoon. Canada Geese were introduced into the UK by King Charles II as ornamental birds in St James's Park, and they have thrived.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice shot of them swimming along in line formation, with maybe one in the lead :-) Interesting background info too, Maxine. I have wondered how Canada Geese ended up in the UK. Fav
July 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful to see... a lovely gentle walk.
July 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact