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Sudbury Hall, Derbyshire by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3306

Sudbury Hall, Derbyshire

My husband and I had a lovely morning at Sudbury Hall...here he is posing in a very dry garden
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely architecture and brick design, your husband looks very relaxed against that huge thistle?
July 19th, 2026  
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