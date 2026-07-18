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Butterfly on Daisy by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3307

Butterfly on Daisy

I think that this is a Gatekeeper Butterfly, although I am not great at identifying them
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
What a beautiful photo, the Gatekeeper chose a lovely spot to land. FAV!
July 19th, 2026  
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