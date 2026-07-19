Previous
Helenium with Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3308

Helenium with Bee

Apparently they are also called sneezeweed as their leaves were once used in the making of snuff...you learn something every day
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful sunny flower and bee
July 19th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact