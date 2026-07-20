Previous
Next
Billy by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3309

Billy

A flock of long-tailed tits had just arrived in a tree in the garden...need I say anymore?
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact