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Photo 3310
Colours of Summer
In early summer the garden is predominantly soft pinks and mauves..quite a change now
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Maxine Lathbury
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@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2026 3:36pm
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