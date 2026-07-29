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Painted Lady Butterfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3318

Painted Lady Butterfly

This is a long-distance migrant, traveling thousands of miles from North Africa to Europe and North America. How incredible is that?
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
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